Business centre on farm between Eastbourne and Hailsham approved for second time

Back in June, Wealden District Council’s planning committee south refused an application for 31 homes at Sharnfold Farm in Hailsham Road.

However the same meeting also saw plans to convert a number of the farm’s agricultural buildings into a new business centre approved.

The day after, two of the buildings were listed as Grade II by Historic England and no decision notice was formally issued by the council.

Proposed plan for new and existing buildings at Sharnfold Farm to create new business centre

The applicant went away and made minor alterations to the plans and at a second committee hearing permission for the works, along with listed building consent, was granted again today (Thursday February 24).

Objectors had described the barn and cart shed as ‘gems’, while the farm was an important rural gap between Stone Cross and Hailsham.

They spoke passionately against the loss of a ‘much loved amenities and treasured part of our heritage’. The buildings were described as ‘well worth preserving and deserve sensitive treatment’.

But agent Julian Black spoke in favour of the plans which he said would see the buildings reused for the creative arts, creating jobs and also representing an opportunity to protect their future.

But Alastair Douglas (Con, Stone Cross) disagreed, criticising the internal designs, particularly for the barn as a ‘terrible approach to preserving a stunning rural heritage asset’. He believed allowing the application would turn the buildings into ‘run of the mill business units’ something he argued would be an ‘affront to justice’.

Stacey Robins,head of planning and environmental services, said the council’s conservation officer had not objected and there was still work to be done by the applicant which would be secured by condition.

While some councillors sympathised with the passionate objectors, the committee ultimately backed the application by seven votes to three.

Bob Bowdler (Con, Horam & Punnetts Town) said: “I have seen these type of things right across Wealden in many different locations and I understand both sides of the argument, but I have to say invariably projects like these turn out to be great places to work and encourage more visitors not less.

“I understand the passionate arguments of residents and the local member, but I do not think it’s all doom and gloom. I think it’s a sensible proposal for historic buildings.”