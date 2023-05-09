Road closures: more than a dozen for Rother drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rother will have 15 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Drivers in and around Rother will have 15 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 8am April 24 to 6pm May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye, stop go traffic management and traffic signals for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Hastings road roundabout to Bexhill road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 9.30am May 10 to 3.30pm May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye, temporary traffic signals for Trooli.

• A259, from 7am May 11 to 6pm May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, approach to A2036 roundabout, Lane gain closure for 3rd party works.

• A259, from 8pm May 12 to 6am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 boh directions South Undercliff to New Road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 7am May 14 to 4am May 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259, eastbound and westbound, junction A2070 to Camber Road, carriageway closure for Network Rail works at East Guldeford level crossing.

• A259, from 7am May 16 to 7pm May 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, New Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 8pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, Skinners roundabout to Kettle O'Fish roundabout, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 9pm May 17 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Cherry Lane to De La Warr road, lane closure for survey works.

• A259, from 8pm May 18 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Winchelsea to Rye, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm May 22 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions East Guldeford to Brenzett, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A21, from 8pm May 22 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Baldslow to Marley Lane, carriageway closure for carriageway works.

