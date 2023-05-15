Road closures: more than a dozen for Rother drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rother will have 17 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 7am May 14 to 4am May 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259, eastbound and westbound, junction A2070 to Camber Road, carriageway closure for Network Rail works at East Guldeford level crossing.

• A21, from 11am May 12 to 11.59pm May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Stream Lane to Crazy Lane, Emergency traffic signals for BT.

• A259, from 8am April 24 to 6pm May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye, stop go traffic management and traffic signals for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 7am May 11 to 6pm May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, approach to A2036 roundabout, Lane gain closure for 3rd party works.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 7am May 16 to 7pm May 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, New Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 8pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, Skinners roundabout to Kettle O'Fish roundabout, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 9pm May 17 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Cherry Lane to De La Warr road, lane closure for survey works.

• A259, from 8pm May 18 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Winchelsea to Rye, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A21, from 7pm May 19 to 5am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Ebdens Hill, temporary traffic lights for Vodafone works.

• A259, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Watermill Lane to Laurel Lane, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm May 22 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions East Guldeford to Brenzett, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A21, from 8pm May 22 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Baldslow to Marley Lane, carriageway closure for carriageway works.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, B2090 and Whatlington Road, temporary traffic signals for tree works.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 Hurst Green southbound, temporary traffic signals for Aztech Group South East.

• A21, from 9am to 5pm on May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Flimwell to Coopers Corner, diversion only for McCarthy and Stone works.