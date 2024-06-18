Celebrity podcaster Rory Stewart backs Gillian Keegan’s campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Rest is Politics co-host, Rory Stewart, has come out in support of Gillian Keegan, the Conservative Party Candidate for Chichester.

Rory, who stepped away from front line politics in 2019 having unsuccessfully challenged Boris Johnson for leadership of the Conservative Party, has now dipped his toe back in and thrown his support behind Mrs Keegan.

In a video posted online he spoke about her significant business experience that began in a car factory, where she did an apprenticeship.

Mr Stewart praised her work as Education Secretary, particularly her work to promote degree apprenticeships. He went onto say “she is someone I believe in and would definitely vote for".

Mr Stewart went on to say that he was impressed by her in Parliament and described her as “kind”, “patient” and “someone with huge experience in business.”