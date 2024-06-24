Goodwood event series which featured Craig David and Gok Wan finishes

The final event of Goodwood’s Three Friday Nights event collection took place on Friday, June 21.

Grammy Award-winning music artist, Craig David, best known for the smash hit singles ‘Re-Rewind’, ‘Fill Me In’ and ‘7 Days’ kicked off Three Friday Nights at Goodwood. He was able to pull a crowd of 11,500 at Goodwood Racecourse in Chichester, West Sussex.

Connor, who was at the opening event said: “It was a great day out, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed ourselves and are excited about seeing Craig David. There’s been some excellent races too and I’d definitely come again to this sort of event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following Craig David, DJ Gok Wan performed on Friday, June 14. The series concluded on Friday, June 21 with DJ and producer Dimitri from Paris. Dimitri’s musical influences are deeply rooted in the 70s Funk and Disco sounds that gave rise to today’s House music.

Talking to Sussex World following the final event that took place, James Crespi, Director of Goodwood Racecourse, said: "Our three consecutive Three Friday Nights featuring horseracing and world-famous DJs have been an extraordinary success, drawing in thousands of locals from the South of England.

“Our goal for the event series is to offer a unique experience that combines the excitement of horse racing with the energy of world-class DJ performances – and it’s safe to say we did that!