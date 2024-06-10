Goodwood Three Friday Nights kicks off with Craig David performing to sell-out crowd

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Friday June 7, Craig David pulled a crowd of 11,500 at Goodwood Racecourse in Chichester, West Sussex.

Grammy Award-winning music artist, Craig David, best known for the smash hit singles ‘Re-Rewind’, ‘Fill Me In’ and ‘7 Days’ kicked off Three Friday Nights at Goodwood in Chichester.

After the afternoon of racing, Goodwood Racecourse’s parade ring transformed into a laser-lit dance floor, creating an open-air amphitheatre for music fans to enjoy the performance on the evening.

In the run up to the event James Crespi, Director of Goodwood Racecourse, said: “The anticipation was palpable on the run-up to Craig David headlining at Three Friday Nights presented by Degen Distillery.

Craig David performing to a sell-out crowd (Credit Luke Dyson).

"It was a sellout event combining the thrill of horseracing with music and dancing. Thousands of locals and visitors from across the South of England flocked to Goodwood Racecourse, with tickets having sold out weeks ago.

“The overwhelmingly positive feedback has everyone eager to see upcoming DJs Gok Wan on 14th and Dimitri from Paris on 21st June. Tickets for both events are still on sale for what will be an incredible day out for all who attend."

Connor, who was at the event said: “It’s been a great day out, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed ourselves and are excited about seeing Craig David. There’s been some excellent races today and I’d definitely come again to this sort of event.”

Layla said: “I’ve been really looking forward to seeing Craig David live. I’ve never seen him perform before! I’ve had a lovely day at Goodwood and had a laugh with all my mates. It’s been such a fun outing for all of us.”

The light show as the music was going on wowed guests (Credit: Luke Dyson).

Following Craig David, DJ Gok Wan, who’s now considered a favourite behind the decks, will perform on Friday, June 14. Gok, known for his love of soulful, uplifting house, has been energising packed dance floors at some of the world’s biggest venues with his club beats.