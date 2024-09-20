The Peter Cooper Motor Group sponsors The Murray Parish Trust’s 10th anniversary golf event at Goodwood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Peter Cooper Motor Group is proud to announce its role as a Gold Sponsor of The Murray Parish Trust’s inaugural Golf & Gourmet event, which will take place on Friday, 11th October at the prestigious Goodwood Golf Club.

This highly anticipated occasion marks the celebration of The Murray Parish Trust’s 10th anniversary, bringing together a day of sport, entertainment, and philanthropy in support of mental health initiatives for seriously ill children and their families in Hampshire.

The event offers participants the exciting opportunity to tee off alongside famous personalities from the worlds of sport and entertainment, including Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher. Attendees will not only enjoy the game but also stand united in a common goal—to raise crucial funds for children facing severe health challenges.

Darren Cooper, Managing Director of The Peter Cooper Motor Group, expressed the company’s enthusiasm for supporting such a vital cause:

"We are honoured to be part of this milestone event. Supporting The Murray Parish Trust in its efforts to improve mental health resources for seriously ill children is something we feel deeply passionate about. The Golf & Gourmet event is not just a celebration of the trust’s achievements over the past decade, but also a powerful statement about what we can accomplish when communities come together for a meaningful cause."

The Peter Cooper Motor Group is also donating a car for the hole in one competition on the day.

The picturesque surroundings of the Goodwood Estate will serve as the perfect backdrop for this exceptional day of golf and gourmet dining, catering to both avid golfers and casual players alike. With top-tier hospitality and entertainment, participants will experience a day of luxury while making a lasting impact.

Co-founder of The Murray Parish Trust, James Murray, shared his excitement for the event, saying:"Our Golf & Gourmet event is more than just a day of leisure; it’s an opportunity to change lives. The funds raised will go directly to supporting the mental health of children who are facing serious illness. These initiatives are vital for helping these children and their families navigate their challenges with resilience and hope."

The funds raised from this inaugural Golf & Gourmet event will provide essential resources, counselling, and emotional support to seriously ill children and their families.

The Murray Parish Trust’s mission is to ensure that every child in the UK who is battling a serious illness has access to the mental health support they need, giving them the chance to embrace a brighter future.

As a proud sponsor, The Peter Cooper Motor Group is committed to making a difference in the local community and supporting this essential cause.

www.themurrayparishtrust.org

For more information www.themurrayparishtrust.org