Political opinion: Zack Ali welcomes Conservatives’ clear plan and bold action to end Labour’s war on motorists

This item has been submitted by the Conservative Party. Since 2010, the Conservative Government has frozen fuel duty and invested billions in road improvements. In contrast, Labour's 20mph speed limits and ULEZ expansion threaten motorists. We will introduce a Backing Drivers Bill to prevent pay-per-mile road taxes and ban local councils from implementing them. The choice is clear: support drivers with the Conservatives or penalise them with Labour.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Zack Ali has welcomed bold action from the Conservatives to stop pay-per-mile road taxes, rule out blanket Low Traffic Neighbourhoods and 20mph zones and reverse Labour’s unfair ULEZ expansion in London as part of their clear plan to back drivers in Crawley.

Through a ‘Backing Drivers Bill’ to be introduced in the first parliamentary session, the Conservatives will build on last autumn’s Plan for Drivers with a package of bold action which will protect drivers from the draconian policies of local Labour politicians.

Zack Ali, Parliamentary Candidate for Crawley

Measures include reversing Sadiq Khan’s unpopular and unfair ULEZ expansion in London, which is charging thousands of people living around London who had no say in his election and can now no longer afford to get to hospital appointments, or where they work or study.

The Conservatives will rule out blanket Low Traffic Neighbourhoods and 20mph zones which have been so damaging to businesses. Under these plans, local people will be newly empowered with any new schemes subject to a local referendum and a right to challenge existing schemes.

The Bill will also make sure that pay-per-mile road taxes, which are currently being explored by local Labour politicians, can never be introduced.

This builds on the Conservatives’ strong track record of backing drivers, including freezing fuel duty for 14 years in a row, publishing the milestone Plan for Drivers last year, and committing to invest £8.3 billion of HS2 savings to repair roads and fix potholes.

Only the Conservatives will take the bold action needed to end Labour’s war on motorists, delivering a clear plan to support people’s every day journeys and build a brighter future.

Zack Ali said: “The Conservatives have a strong track record of backing motorists, but Labour are desperate to tax people off the roads, from the unfair ULEZ expansion in London to blanket 20mph zones in Wales.

“For many people in Crawley the car is an essential mode of transport, which is why I welcome the Backing Drivers Bill from the Conservatives which will reverse Labour’s anti-motorist trend to support people with their every day journeys.

“The choice is clear: Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives, who are on the side of motorists, or Labour who will continue their war on drivers if elected, taking us back to square one.”

Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister, said: “We are the party on the side of drivers. That’s why we have a clear plan to keep motoring costs under control and ensure people have the freedom to drive as they need to lead their daily lives.

“We will empower drivers and local residents to challenge aggressive and punitive traffic-inducing measures, like low traffic neighbourhoods that were imposed without local consent.

“That’s the clear choice in this election – between Labour who have launched a war on drivers in London and Wales, and our clear plan to give drivers the freedom they need to build a secure future for themselves and their children.”

Mark Harper, Transport Secretary, said: “We will continue to build on our clear plan for drivers and make sure they are supported in the face of Labour politicians desperate to tax them off the roads.

"We will reverse Sadiq Khan's unfair ULEZ expansion and rule out any blanket 20 mile an hour zones because we are on drivers' side. And we will rule out any pay-per-mile road tax to keep costs for drivers down.