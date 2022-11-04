Number of single people in Worthing has increased in the past decade as marriage rates fall

A third of people in Worthing were single as the number of marriage and civil partnerships dropped across the country in the past decade, new census figures show.

The area follows trends across England and Wales, where the rate of single people has increased since the last census in 2011.

The number of people considered single – never having been in a civil partnership or marriage – in Worthing when the census took place last year was 32,161, up from 27063 in 2011.

Of those aged 16 and older in Worthing, 34.8% were single – an increase on 31.5% in 2011.

The picture was similar across England and Wales last year, where 37.9% of people 16 and older were single, up from 34.6% in 2011.

And 44% of people in Worthing were married or in a civil partnership last year​ –​ down from 45.9% 10 years prior.

Data from the census shows 39,971 people were in opposite sex marriages last year, up from 39,247 in 2011.

An additional 429 were in same sex marriages in Worthing last year – they were illegal in 2011.

The figures also show 211 people were in same sex civil partnerships last year and 41 were in opposite sex civil partnerships. There were 249 people in civil partnerships 10 years prior, which were only allowed for same sex couples at the time.

There were 10,629 divorced people and 48 people with a dissolved civil partnership in Worthing last year, making up 11.6% of people aged 16 and over.

John Wroth-Smith, Census deputy director, said: "When looking a bit deeper, we can see that the proportion of people in a marriage or civil partnership has declined, which follows the long-term trend of declining marriages."

"Conversely, the number of people who were never married or in a civil partnership has increased by almost 3 million," Mr Wroth-Smith added.

