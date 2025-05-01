InstaVolt offers advice to EV driving dog owners as temperatures rise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the weather heating up, InstaVolt is encouraging electric vehicle drivers to take extra care when travelling with dogs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the risk of overheating inside cars increases, the UK’s leading EV charging provider is highlighting simple precautions drivers can take to ensure safe, comfortable journeys for their pets.

As EV charging sessions typically last 20 minutes or more, it is important for EV drivers to plan ahead and prioritise breaks, especially if travelling with pets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Matthias, senior veterinary surgeon at Dogs Trust, says: "For many of us, the arrival of warmer weather is a welcome change, but it’s important to remember that it can bring real dangers for our dogs.

As the risk of overheating inside cars increases, the UK’s leading EV charging provider is highlighting simple precautions.

“Even this week's lovely spring sunshine can cause serious issues – especially for flat-faced breeds or dogs with underlying health conditions. All drivers should take note that there is no safe amount of time to leave a dog alone in a car – even a few minutes could prove to be fatal.

“Drivers of electric vehicles need to be mindful that this obviously also applies when they're charging their car. Why not treat the charge time as an opportunity to get your dog out of the car for a drink of water and a toilet break?"

InstaVolt’s top tips for EV drivers travelling with dogs this spring and summer:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Never leave dogs unattended in a vehicle, even during charging stops

Where possible, choose charging locations where you can give your dog a break and fresh air

Bring water for your pet

Plan journeys with regular breaks to allow pets to stretch, hydrate, and stay cool

As EV charging sessions typically last 20 minutes or more, it is important for EV drivers to plan ahead and prioritise breaks.

InstaVolt's recently opened flagship Superhub near Winchester was planned and designed with four-legged passengers in mind.

Located just off the A34, the site features a dedicated dog walking area, dog waste bins and an on-site Starbucks serving ‘puppacinos,’ making it an ideal stop for both drivers and their pets.

These facilities are a direct response to dog owner experiences around the UK, as InstaVolt customers frequently praise charging locations that are pet-friendly.

An InstaVolt customer said, "I always charge here on the way down south, great little spot, good dog walking close by to stretch legs,” while others highlighted, "a fenced field so somewhere to let the dog run around for a bit" and “Surrounded by countryside and footpaths. Took the dog for a walk while I charged.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the weather heating up, InstaVolt is encouraging electric vehicle drivers to take extra care when travelling with dogs.

All of these comments demonstrate the real value pet owners place on thoughtful design and the local area to the charging stations.

"We believe that charging your car should be a positive experience for the whole family, including our four-legged passengers," said Delvin Lane, CEO of InstaVolt.

"Our new Winchester Superhub shows how we’re leading the way by building amenity-rich, thoughtfully designed hubs that enhance journeys, not just support them."

The Winchester Superhub, which features 44 ultra-rapid chargers, also includes 24-hour toilet facilities and a children’s play area where younger passengers can release their energy while the car charges.

Users of the free InstaVolt app or InstaVolt RFID card also benefit from a cheaper rate of charging at Winchester, with a 50p per kWh charging rate 7pm to 7am and a 65p per kWh as a standard rate.