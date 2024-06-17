'The Greens offer real hope and fairness', says parliamentary candidate, Christina Coleman.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With less than three weeks to go to the election, support for the Green Party across the new constituency of East Grinstead & Uckfield is at an all-time high, with more and more people saying they will vote Green on July 4.

The Greens in this area enjoyed a strong showing in the 2023 local elections, winning 10 seats in wards across the constituency, coming second only to the Conservatives.

Christina Coleman has lived and worked in the constituency for more than 20 years. Her conversations with residents across the constituency confirm that many voters will take their local election preference for the Greens to the ballot box on July 4th.

Christina Coleman has a hard-working team who are committed to supporting bold, Green policies.

Christina has a Master's degree in Environment, Development and Policy, is District Councillor for Danehill & Fletching, and was Chair of Wealden District Council until January 2024.

"People have traditionally voted Conservative here," says Christina Coleman, "but the polls say their support is collapsing. On the doorstep, people now want change, and many are saying they will vote Green as they are seeking a party that prioritises fairness. I’m standing to be MP because this new constituencyof East Grinstead & Uckfield needs an effective, principled and caring MP.

"My top priorities are defending our countryside from inappropriate development, protecting our rivers, improving access to GPs and other public services, supporting local farmers and those struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

"So many key decisions – such as the targets for new housing that are imposed on this area – are made in Westminster with little regard for the views and needs of the communities affected. That is why we need a Green MP – to be a strong, independent voice that can speak up for this area."

What does the Green Party stand for?

The Green party is calling for no compromises when it comes to what matters: properly funded public services, protection for nature and our rivers, and an overhaul of our housing strategy – we want to see the right home, in the right place, at the right price – one that respects the needs and wishes of local communities.

‘The Greens are known for strong environmental policies,’ says Christina, ‘but we are demanding a lot in other areas, for example, to address the inequality that has seeped into in our society. If Labour wins the General Election, we need more Greens in Westminster to hold them to account, to push them to be bolder and better.’

The Green Party’s manifesto was launched on June 12 – and you can read about our policies and pledges in different areas here.

For her campaign in East Grinstead & Uckfield, Christina wants to highlight the policies to address issues raised by local people on the doorstep. The most common issues people talk about are:

1) Overdevelopment encroaching on the countryside, where large areas of new housing are built without supporting infrastructure, which puts a strain on local services such as GPs, schools, roads and water supply.

2) Overwhelmed and under-funded public services, meaning it is hard to get a GP or dentist appointment. Central government cuts to councils put a strain on social care and leaves roads that are not repaired.

On housing and development:

A Right Homes, Right Place, Right Price Charter whichprotects valuable green space for communities. It would:

• Require local authorities to spread small developments across their areas.

• Require all new developments to be accompanied by the extra investment needed in local health, transport and other services.

• Ensure that all new homes meet very high energy efficiency standards.

Greens are also proposing a ten-year, government-funded programme to insulate existing homes. In addition, we aim to provide 150,000 new social homes every year – as well as greater protection for renters.

On funding public services and access to GPs

The Green Party is committed to a fully public, properly funded health and social care system, and to keeping the profit motive well away from the NHS.

We estimate that the NHS in England will require additional annual expenditure of £8bn in the first full year of the next Parliament, rising to £28bn in total by 2030. Additional capital spending of at least £20bn is needed over the next five years for hospital building and repair.

Investing in GPs and public health is key to prevention, early diagnosis and improving our quality of life, while also reducing the burden on the NHS.