A festive family panto for Crowborough

Pantomime in Crowborough

Get ready for a magical Christmas treat the whole family will love! This December, children and grown-ups alike are invited to join Jack on a festive adventure full of fun, friendship, and discovery — right here in Crowborough.

Meet Jack - a boy who loves science! But his mum's not so sure...when he's sent to market to sell the family cow, Jack returns with beans.

After a night of exciting science experiments, something extraordinary happens - a gigantic beanstalk appears overnight, leading to a world of wonder high above the clouds.

This imaginative retelling of Jack and the Beanstalk brings science, storytelling, and festive cheer together in one interactive family show.

Crowborough show details:

Venue: Jarvis Brook Guide Hall, TN6 2EG

Date: Sunday, December 14

Times: 11:15am & 2pm

What makes this show special

Multi-sensory and interactive performances

Songs, silliness, and storytelling for all ages

Puppets, props, and sensory toys for extra fun

Makaton Friendly – inclusive for everyone

Performed by a professional cast alongside and amongst the children, this is a truly magical, hands-on theatre experience designed to inspire curiosity and joy.

Book your Christmas treat today!

Tickets are selling fast — don’t miss this festive mix of science, storytelling, and seasonal sparkle in Crowborough!