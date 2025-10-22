A festive family panto for Crowborough
Meet Jack - a boy who loves science! But his mum's not so sure...when he's sent to market to sell the family cow, Jack returns with beans.
After a night of exciting science experiments, something extraordinary happens - a gigantic beanstalk appears overnight, leading to a world of wonder high above the clouds.
This imaginative retelling of Jack and the Beanstalk brings science, storytelling, and festive cheer together in one interactive family show.
Crowborough show details:
Venue: Jarvis Brook Guide Hall, TN6 2EG
Date: Sunday, December 14
Times: 11:15am & 2pm
What makes this show special
Multi-sensory and interactive performances
Songs, silliness, and storytelling for all ages
Puppets, props, and sensory toys for extra fun
Makaton Friendly – inclusive for everyone
Performed by a professional cast alongside and amongst the children, this is a truly magical, hands-on theatre experience designed to inspire curiosity and joy.
