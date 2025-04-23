Alain Prost to join Goodwood Festival of Speed’s Formula 1 celebration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Goodwood is thrilled to announce that four-time Formula 1 World Champion Alain Prost will attend this year’s Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard, as the event celebrates 75 years of the Formula 1 World Championship

As well as the Formula 1 celebration – which will be the biggest in the world – this year marks two significant anniversaries for Alain – his 70th birthday on February 24th, and 40 years since his first World Championship, in 1985. We are delighted that he has chosen Goodwood as the place to celebrate these landmark occasions. To mark the anniversary of his first World Championship, the McLaren MP4/2B he drove that season will be the poster image for this year’s Festival, and Alain will drive it up the famous Goodwood Hill.

Nicknamed “The Professor”, for his extraordinary intelligence and racecraft, Prost is universally regarded as one of the absolute greatest drivers in F1 history. He won the World Championship for McLaren in 1985, ’86 and ’89, and again for Williams in 1993, before retiring with a then-record 51 Grand Prix victories. Had it not been for a combination of bad luck and unreliability, he could easily have won the championship in 1982, ’83, ’84 and ’88 as well!

Indeed, in 1988 he actually outscored his legendary Brazilian team mate, Ayrton Senna, by 105 points to 94 over the course of the season, but lost out on the championship because of a quirk in the rules which meant he could only count his best 11 scores from 16 races. As well as the MP4/2B, Prost will drive the iconic McLaren-Honda MP4/4 from that 1988 season – the actual chassis in which he won the Mexican, Monaco and French Grands Prix – at the Festival, courtesy of its owners, Audrain Motorsport.

Alain Prost will attend the Festival of Speed on Saturday and Sunday, as Goodwood hosts its single biggest celebration on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Formula 1 World Championship. The 2025 Festival of Speed will mark Prost’s third visit to the Festival, having previously attended in 2012 and 2013.

Four-time World Champion Alain Prost said: “The Festival of Speed is a wonderful place to experience the culture and tradition of motorsport and the full history of motor racing, so I’m looking forward to seeing the celebration of 75 years of the Formula 1 World Championship. I can think of no better place to celebrate the history of Formula 1, and two very significant landmarks in my own life.”

The Duke of Richmond CBE DL said: “I am absolutely thrilled that Alain is returning to the Festival of Speed to celebrate his glittering career, and join us as we celebrate 75 years of the Formula 1 World Championship. No celebration of Formula 1 would be complete without him, and it will be great to see him back behind the wheel of at least two of his most iconic cars.”

Further details of the celebration of 75 years of the Formula 1 World Championship, including cars, drivers, teams and balcony moments, will be made in the coming months.

Alain Prost joins the previously-announced celebration for four-time WorldSBK Champion Carl Fogarty, the biggest celebration of Formula 1, and Gordon Murray Automotive’s impressive Central Feature sculpture.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday tickets are now sold out, with only Thursday tickets remaining at goodwood.com.