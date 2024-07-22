Alive at The Barn - Southwick's new music festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For the second year, Alive at The Barn returns to Southwick bringing with it an eclectic mixture of alternative music and comedy.

On Friday, July 26, local favourites Jess Silk and comedian Mark Thomas (warming up for his Gaffa Tapes Tour) with the folk punk sound of the amazing Ferocious Dog Acoustic Trio completing the evening.

Saturday, July 27 has an afternoon session starting at 12pm launched by locals Naomi Bedford and Paul Simmonds (The Men They Couldn’t Hang), with Pog, the Fish Brothers and John Hegley, providing an awesome afternoon of folk music and poetry.

The evening starts at 6pm with upcoming band Yur Mum, followed by Leeds Legends The Rose of Avalanche and culminating with the rocking sounds of Eddie and The Hot Rods a blast from the past still producing great sounds with a new album out recently!

Alive at The Barn.

Southwick Community Centre is working hard to provide a Centre for all the Southwick Community, Alive at The Barn is a fundraiser for the charity, all moneys go to the centre for improvements.

Check the centre's website for details on tickets and the other activities that are taking place at The Centre.www.southwickcommunitycentre.org.uk

Evening tickets £20, afternoon tickets £10, save £5 if you buy all three sessions together.Alive at The Barn | Southwick Community (southwickcommunitycentre.org.uk)