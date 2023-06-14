‘Follow Ravilious - Newhaven Views’ celebrates paintings of the town by renowned artist Eric Ravilious. Ahead of the Turner Prize coming to Eastbourne this Autumn the project will feature some of Eric Ravilious’s best loved images of Newhaven, with responses by contemporary artists Charlotte Prodger, Mark Titchner, Emily Allchurch, and Jo Lamb. The trail opens on 1 August and stays up until the end of October 2023.

Jo Lamb, based in Sussex, is drawn to the industrial and marine landscape of Newhaven as inspiration for her art. She said: “I have known and admired the work of Ravilious for many years so for me it is a great honour to have my painting alongside one of his. Possibly I have painted Newhaven more than any other place in Sussex and it is a place I return to in my art. The tip has always, inexplicably, fascinated me, along with the large boats and ferry that come in and out of the harbour.”

The artist's responses have been inspired by Ravilious and the modern Newhaven landscape, which are all in the Towner Eastbourne Collection. Each artist’s work will sit alongside a Ravilious painting completing a dialogue between Newhaven’s past, present, and future and exploring Newhaven’s intersecting marine, rural, and industrial landscapes. The project will, for the first time, enable some of Towner’s world class collection of Eric Ravilious’s Newhaven paintings to sit within the spaces they depict.

Newhaven Harbour - 1936 - Eric Ravilious

Each location on the trail will have two artworks, one a Ravilious painting and the other the work of one of the contemporary artists. All the paintings and locations will be revealed at the start of August. There will be a full programme of associated events running alongside the trail including a display of the four paintings in the Ravilious Library at Towner, and artistic responses to the Ravilious paintings by pupils from Newhaven’s Seahaven Academy school.

Corinne Day, Programme Director, Newhaven Enterprise Zone, said: “Newhaven is building a reputation on the South Coast as a hub for creatives, so Newhaven Enterprise Zone was delighted to support this important art trail showcasing one of Sussex’s best-known artists. We look forward to welcoming visitors to our beautiful port town for this important celebration of Ravilious as they enjoy the opportunity to be surrounded by the sensational Sussex scenery he depicted.”

Joe Hill, Director and CEO Towner Eastbourne, said, “We are delighted to partner on this project and to showcase four of the most spectacular works by Ravilious in this brand new context and at such an exciting scale and context. I look forward to welcoming audiences to Sussex to experience these works, situated in Newhaven, as part of the exciting seasons we have ahead in Sussex, including this and the Turner Prize at Towner Eastbourne.”

Vision Machines (Cliff) - 2023 - Charlotte Prodger

‘Following Ravilious - Newhaven Views’ is part of the BN9 programme of events and arts activities funded by the Newhaven Enterprise Zone and delivered by Towner Eastbourne in collaboration with Creative Newhaven.

Keep up to date with news about the trail and events, follow @creativenewhaven on Instagram and Facebook, @createnewhaven on Twitter and go to www.newhavenenterprisezone.com/creative-newhaven