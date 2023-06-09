Grants are offered to cover 50% of the cost of capital projects up to £20,000 for new equipment, machinery, commercial vehicles and property adaptations.

Grants will be given to projects that support growth or improvements in the business. You must be an SME business in Newhaven to apply.

The funding will help increase business productivity, create jobs in Newhaven, allow businesses to offer new products or services, support businesses with lowering their carbon footprint/steer their business towards Net Zero objectives, increase time spent and dwelling in Newhaven, and bring social value to Newhaven and support Newhaven in being a great place to do business.

Newhaven High Street

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of Lewes District Council, said: “The business grants programme is part of the Newhaven Town Deal offering grants to small and medium businesses in Newhaven. These businesses are the lifeblood of our economy, and our community wealth building agenda puts a focus on supporting those based in the Lewes district.

“I am delighted that the Business Grants programme will invest in the future of local businesses and the people they employ by creating jobs, increasing productivity, enabling innovation, and supporting businesses towards net zero objectives. I’m certain that many Newhaven businesses will welcome this support to enable their growth and development.”

The programme is part of the Newhaven Town Deal and is funded by Lewes District Council and HM Government. The programme is delivered by East Sussex County Council and will run until March 2024 or until the grant pot has been spent.