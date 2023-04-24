The beneficiaries of the Growth Fund have been announced and they promise a rich and varied calendar of events, with grants awarded to five local projects.

The successful local organisations are Haven Young Creatives, Ignite Theatre Company, Ring in the New, Hospitable Environment, and Newhaven Festival.

Now in its second year, the Newhaven Arts Growth Fund, which is funded by the Newhaven Enterprise Zone, continues to support a growing wealth of creative and cultural experiences.

This November, youth theatre group Haven Young Creatives will create Newhaven Lights, a one-day family festival which director Siou Hannam hopes will become an annual fixture.

Catherine Benson, Newhaven Arts Growth Fund

Siou said: “This funding gives us an opportunity to come together as a community to celebrate winter time. Local artists will co-create a day of making lanterns and music, ending in a lantern procession that will light up the streets of Newhaven.”

Ignite Theatre will fund their Christmas production of Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach. Lisa Fairfield, artistic director, said: “Over three years the Ignite players have worked hard to bring professional productions to the local community at affordable prices.”

Community arts organisation Hospitable Environment uses food and creativity to connect with local people through projects like the woodfired bread oven, and Soup & Social - their free shared meal with community conversation.

Phoebe Wingrove Workshop - Hospitable Environment. Newhaven Arts Growth Fund

Ring in the New celebrates the restoration of Piddinghoe’s historic church bells this July. Composer Chris Moore (VOCES8) will collaborate with Tidemills Choir and Harbour Primary School to create a piece of music drawing on Piddinghoe’s stories gathered by student oral historians from Seahaven Academy.

The final recipient is Newhaven Festival, now in its 6th year. Together with funding from Newhaven Town Council, Festival Director Rhoda Funnell is curating another diverse lineup including Bicycle Ballet, music at the Bandstand, and a Glyndebourne Youth Opera event, plus a monthly What’s On guide. For more information visit newhavenfestival.co.uk.

The awards are funded by Newhaven Enterprise Zone. Newhaven’s Creative Producer, Nick Stockman is excited for the year ahead.

Nick said: "The selection panel have chosen a really inspiring range of ideas from a very high-quality field, and these projects and events are going to make a big contribution to the cultural life of the community this year."

Phoebe Wingrove: Soup and Social, Newhaven Arts Growth Fund

