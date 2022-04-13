Big name authors offering talks in Worthing and Crawley libraries

Ayisha Malik (photo credit: Ailah Ahmed)

The free events have been organised to celebrate reading and to encourage people back to their local libraries.

The first event takes place in Worthing Library on Tuesday, April 19 at 7pm with bestselling authors Ayisha Malik and Kate Harrison. On the night they will be talking about writing, their journey into reading and their upcoming releases.

The second event will be held in Crawley Library on Tuesday, April 26 at 7pm and will have authors Harriet Evans and Sophie Ward being asked questions about their experiences growing up with books and talking about their novels and upcoming releases.

A spokesman said: “These events are designed to be friendly and accessible allowing attendees to celebrate books, reading and wellbeing.

“Both will be followed by a book sale and book signing. It is free to attend both sessions and tickets need to be booked in advance through Eventbrite by searching for: In Conversation with Ayisha Malik & Kate Harrison and In Conversation with Harriet Evans & Sophie Ward.

“These two events have been inspired by the BBC’s Novels That Shaped Our World campaign, which West Sussex County Council Libraries participated in last year.

“As part of the campaign the Library Service held three successful online author events in February 2021 with authors Elly Griffiths, Isabel Ashdown and Jane Lythell.

“At the end of the project the service was awarded additional funding which has been used to hold these in-person events at Worthing and Crawley Library.”

