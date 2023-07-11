Celebrate bees, bugs and butterflies at Lewes Climate Hub

Across July, Lewes Climate Hub is celebrating bees, bugs and butterflies with fun, free activities for all the family.

Visitors to the Climate Hub at Lewes House, 32 High Street, can learn all about these fascinating and essential wildlife. Displays showcase some of the species of bees, bugs and butterflies that can be spotted in and around Lewes, how they support our natural world – with tips on attracting them to your garden.

There’s also an opportunity for artists of all ages to add to the Hub’s ‘Mini-Beast Mural’ by making or drawing their favourite bee, bug or butterfly – including a pattern to knit a bumble bee.

A special Garden Day is being held on Saturday July 22. Mini-safaris and pollinator counts will take place in the beautiful gardens of Lewes House and School Hill Surgery, led by Jan Knowlson, Biodiversity Officer at South Downs National Park. Visitors can make their own ‘mini-beast mansion’ to take home to attract insects and bugs. Community choir Angels with Attitude will be performing in the afternoon.

The common Blue Butterfly - one of the species commonly seen in Sussex

“Bees, bugs and butterflies are so interesting to learn about and they’re absolutely essential to life on earth,” explains Audrey Jarvis of Lewes Climate Hub, who is organising the season. “July is the perfect month to see them and get to know some of the hundreds of species you can see around Lewes. Everyone is warmly invited to come to the Hub to celebrate our mini-wildlife.”

Bugs, Bees and Butterflies! is on at Lewes Climate Hub, Lewes House, 32 High Street, 11am-3pm, Wed-Sat until Fri 28 July. See www.lewesclimatehub.org for details.