Classic British Rock band returns to Hastings

Del Bromham, Colin Kempster and Pete Dyer - Stray

The last time that Del Bromham led his band STRAY to Hastings was to play on the sadly lamented Pier. Now they make a welcome return to the town, this time at The Carlisle Rock Pub.

With a brand new album 'About Time' out on the shelves and having toured with Iron Maiden , Kiss & Rush in the meantime. Led by the acclaimed guitarist Del Bromahm this is an opportunity to catch them before they head out on a sold out 17 date UK tour with Steve Harris (Iron Maiden) British Lion. Support from Steve’s last band before he formed Maiden .. Gyspsy’s Kiss. This is like having rock royalty in the house.

Tickets available from the bar or https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/hastings/the-carlisle/stray-with-special-guests-soho-dukes/e-meqqeg

£15.00 advance / £20.00 on the door