Discover Freemasonry: Midhurst Lodge opens Its doors to the public on May 17

By Dave King
Contributor
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 09:18 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 09:25 BST
Curious about Freemasonry? Come and find out more at the Discover Freemasonry Open Day at Midhurst Lodge, located at the Masonic Hall, Bepton Road, Midhurst, West Sussex, GU29 9HH on Saturday 17th May 2025, from 12:00 to 16:00. This special event offers a rare opportunity to step inside the historic Midhurst Masonic Hall and explore the world of Freemasonry. Whether you're simply curious, considering joining, or want to learn more about one of the world’s oldest fraternal organisations, this open day has something for everyone.

What to Expect:

  • Guided Tours of the Lodge Room – Discover the symbolism, history, and traditions behind this unique meeting space.
  • Meet Local Freemasons – Chat with members from Midhurst Lodge and beyond about what Freemasonry means to them.
  • Q&A Sessions – Ask anything you like in relaxed, informal sessions designed to demystify the organisation.
  • Learn How to Join – Find out the steps involved in becoming a Freemason and what it’s like to be part of a lodge.
  • Complimentary BBQ & Refreshments – Enjoy great food and a warm welcome for all attendees.
  • Open to Everyone – Individuals, families, and anyone with an interest are all encouraged to attend.

Whether you're exploring for yourself or just want to understand what Freemasonry is really about, this event is a perfect starting point.

Freemasons raise money for local causes.Freemasons raise money for local causes.
Event Details:

📍 Venue: Midhurst Masonic Hall, Bepton Road, Midhurst, West Sussex, GU29 9HH

📅 Date: Saturday 17th May 2025

Time: 12:00 – 16:00

Midhurst Lodge Open dayMidhurst Lodge Open day
💬 Contact: Email [email protected] for enquiries

🌐 More Info: Visit www.wgsm.co.uk

Come along and discover the heart of Freemasonry in your community. All are welcome!

