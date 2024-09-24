Ed Gamble brings his biggest stand-up tour 'Hot Diggity Dog' to Hastings White Rock this weekend

Sunday, September 29, 7:30pm

Following a successful first leg of ‘Hot Diggity Dog’ - his biggest UK and Ireland stand-up tour to date, and going viral with ‘Cucumbergate’, award-winning comedian, co-host of chart topping Off Menu podcast, judge on BBC2’s Great British Menu, Taskmaster champion, and host of Taskmaster the Podcast, and The Traitors: Uncloaked, Ed Gamble adds extra dates to his already extended Autumn run at the iconic London Palladium on November 23, having already sold out five nights at London’s Hackney Empire back in June, and two further dates at Salford’s Lowry Quays on January 19 and 20.