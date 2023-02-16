Love Island: Explosive Casa Amor recoupling set to take place as fans fear for one contestant’s health

Maya Jama is set to return to the Love Island villa tonight for a fiery recoupling episode.

A preview of Thursday’s episode shows a worried Shaq staring into the distance while sat around the firepit.

The islanders have been taking part in the ‘ultimate relationship test’ for the last four days and viewers have seen a number of contestants have their head turned by the batch of new singletons.

Tonight the original girl and boys will decide whether they want to stay in their present couples or stir things up with a new flame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The challenge has already created plenty of drama, most recently in last night’s episode (February 15), when fans were shocked to see Tanya Manhenga lock lips with new boy Martin Akinola.

The two had been flirting continuously in the Casa Amor challenge and finally shared a kiss while in bed together during last night’s episode.

Tanya has been in a couple with Shaq Muhammad since the start of this season, and the 24-year-old has been sleeping outside on the day beds during the challenge, after declaring his love for the biomedical science student.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A preview of Thursday’s episode shows a worried Shaq staring into the distance while sat around the firepit, as many fans do not believe he will take the news of Martin and Tanya well.

Elsewhere, Will Young is hoping his kiss with Layla Al-Momani during the challenge does not ruin his relationship with Jessie Wynter.

Tonight the original girl and boys will decide whether they want to stay in their original couple or twist and re-couple with their new flame.

The farmer showed regret for the kiss and subsequent cuddles in bed with the new bombshell, having previously said he could see a future with the Australian after the show finished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last night, he told Layla he was a 'one girl type of man' and also said to Casey: “If you have told me, three days ago, that I would kiss other girls in Casa Amor, I would’ve said ‘Nahhhh’.

“I'm just so disappointed in myself, I have really fallen with Jessie so I'm going to have a conversation with Layla tonight.

"I do think I am falling in love with Jessie, I know I kissed Layla but it's nothing on Jessie. I do feel bad that I kissed her.

Maya Jama is set to return to the Love Island villa tonight to host a fiery recoupling in tonight's episode

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I do feel like I am falling for Jessie and everything that happened has made me realise that.”

Kai Fagan also showed signs that he may leave Olivia Hawkins when he kissed Sanam Harrinanan on the daybeds.

The 24-year-old social worker had already kissed Casey O’Gorman since arriving on the show on Monday but told Kai he was a ‘better kisser’ then his mate counterpart.

In the Beach Hut, Kai said: “I'd be lying if I said I didn't enjoy it. I do really like Liv but then Sanam came in and she's been really flirty. I'm in a really tough situation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton’s Olivia is unlikely to be too heartbroken though, after she admitted to Casa Amor’s Martin that her ‘eyes were now open’ after he told her the semi-pro rugby man was not that into her.

The two had been a couple for just over a week before the Casa Amor challenge and the former ring girl has spent the last four days kissing and getting to know Maxwell Samuda.

Despite this, the Sussex actress was surprised when Martin told her he didn't think Kai didn't seem that interested in her.

She replied: “That's so interesting. I'm glad that I'm giving Maxwell the time of the day. You've made me open my eyes open a bit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Clare with also have to choose between current partner Sammie Elishi and new Casa Amor girl Lydia Karakyriakou – who he was seen kissing on the terrace in Wednesday's show.

Casey is also likely to leave Claudia Fogarty for Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo, after the pair shared another steamy kiss in last night’s episode.

The only couple that look safe going into the re-coupling is Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins, with neither islander being tempted by any of the new guys or girls on offer to them.