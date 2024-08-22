Frock Up Friday's Greatest Show on Earth Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The fourth Frock up Friday Festival from August 30 to September 1, brings together Hastings and St Leonards. This festival is not about following fashion it’s about happiness, friendship, feeling great and having the best time.

This festival is like no other, we bring together our Frocking community from all over the world.

We began as a facebook group during lockdown encouraging people dress up on a Friday and share their photos online. Frocking is now encouraged everyday! We are boldy breaking the bounds of fashion conformity, embodying the spirit of rebellion and creativity, igniting joy with every vibrant frock and free thought.

Our mission is noble ; it's a crusade for mental health, draped in dazzling colors and unique style, rallying others to join our flamboyant parade of fabulosity.

This year's festival theme is " The Greatest Show on Earth" think vintage glamorous fun circus style. Here is your chance to find some fun outfits or beautiful frocks and join us for a joyous weekend. Our first glittering event will be at the newly refurbished Observer Building, on Friday night for sparkling cabaret.

On Saturday join us in a parade through town and your chance to take to take your turn on the peoples catwalk in Robertson street, where there will be free entertainment for all the family. Pop into the Frock up Friday Market at the OB where more than 20 vintage and maker stalls will be selling the most glorious array of clothes, accessories , jewellery and much more.

Follow our shopping trail around both Hastings and St Leonards grab a fabulous bargain.

On Saturday evening our spectacular Grand Ball will be held at the iconic Masonic Hall St Leonards and this year it is headlined by Mr B Gentleman Rhymer, we have a night of highflying entertainment planned and this will be the highlight of the party calendar with many surprises.

Sunday join us in the morning for our famous Sparkle swim and in the afternoon head to Oscars in the square for Custard Caravan Karaoke !

We promise you a big smile.