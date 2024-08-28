Frock up Fridays hosts Grand Ball this Saturday August 31
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Frock up Fridays Grand Ball, 31st of August at the Masonic Hall St Leonards on Sea. We have an amazing line up for this years Grand Ball, Sister Suzie and The Right Band, Tap on Tap, Naomi Wood aerial artist and headliner Mr B Gentleman Rhymer.
Who is Mr B?
He is the Hip Hop chap who can get a festival field jumping. After three years of asking him to play our festival he has finally agreed, we know you will dancing, smiling and singing along in no time at all.
The Masonic Hall will be looking its circus best and there will circus surprises too.
The evenings DJ will be TBX not just a DJ but a frocking brilliant DJ!
Everyone is invited to the party to finish the summer in style, it's going to be one incredible evening don’t miss out get a ticket now.https://www.frockupfriday.com/
There will be a few tickets on the door but we can't guarantee how many as capacity is limited .
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.