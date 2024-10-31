Hollywood legend and mobility scooter mayhem in Brighton! MetFilm School’s 'The Captain' to premiere at CineCity

Brighton's MetFilm School is set to make waves this November with the global premiere of feature film, The Captain, at the CineCity Film Festival on 16th November.

This micro-budget project, directed by award-winning filmmaker and MetFilm School lecturer, Jamie Patterson, showcases the talents of the school's graduates, bringing together industry expertise with emerging talent in British cinema.

Set against Brighton's vibrant landscape, The Captain tells the darkly comic tale of Fergus, a retired sea captain, who finds himself under house arrest following an unexpected crime spree involving a mobility scooter and his local newsagent.

Hollywood actor Patrick Bergin, best known for his roles in Sleeping with the Enemy with Julia Roberts and Patriot Games with Harrison Ford, stars as Fergus.

Motability mayhem! Hollywood actor Partick Bergin as The Captain at Brighton's marina

Bergin, a former Brighton resident, said: “Brighton is a very exciting city... a very creative place”. He went on to express his enthusiasm for his experience working with the MetFilm School students, adding that “it was tremendous fun, working with a great team”.

Jamie Patterson, who wrote and directed the film, shared his excitement for the premiere, saying, “The Captain has been a labour of love, a real collaboration between seasoned professionals and talented students keen to make their mark on the industry.

“Working with MetFilm School graduates provided access to incredible talent, allowing us to create something truly unique.”

Produced by Patterson’s own Jump Start Productions, which he founded in 2008, The Captain was shot entirely on location in Brighton within a tight 10-day timeframe.

Director, MetFilm School's Jamie Patterson on set

With only a modest budget, the production saw extensive support from MetFilm School, where Patterson teaches Directing Fiction and Development to Distribution.

The collaboration was between the film school and an active, professional production company, with industry professionals in key roles. This structure provided practical on-set experience, aligning with Patterson’s commitment to hands-on industry training.

“We decided to make a micro-budget film every summer with our graduates. I've already finished the first draft of the script and will be interviewing students early next year. It’s a fantastic way for them to transition into the industry with real-world experience,” he explained.

Two graduates who worked on the film are co-producer, Nicolas Augusto (27) and editor, Joseph Graham (25). Augusto said: “Working on The Captain was incredible! Most film school graduates aren’t given the opportunity to work on a feature film straight out of university, so to be a part of the journey in such a key role was truly remarkable”. Graham agreed, saying: “It was such a great opportunity to be able to work on a feature film straight out of university. I really enjoyed being on set with everyone and gaining that first-hand experience of watching all the departments at work.”

Hollywood Actor, Patrick Bergin as The Captain

The film features a soundtrack with original music from BIMM Music Institute students and lecturers. In Patterson’s words, “Music plays a key role in The Captain, bringing a raw, emotional layer to the story. We’re grateful for the incredible talent who contributed.”

The screening of The Captain at CineCity marks a significant milestone for Patterson, who is excited to see the hard work of his team come to the big screen.

Patterson hopes the audience will enjoy the film’s blend of dark humour and human insight. “Making a film for the love of it – that’s what this project has been about. It’s wonderful to relive that excitement through the eyes of our graduates and to remind myself of the pure passion that drives us to create.”

The premiere of The Captain takes place on 16 November at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts (ACCA). Tickets for the screening are available at www.cine-city.co.uk, and the event is expected to draw film enthusiasts and supporters from across the UK, celebrating a new chapter in British independent cinema supported by MetFilm School.