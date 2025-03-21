Lewes aims to be a swift-friendly town for nature recovery

A season of events to boost biodiversity for Swifts and other wildlife at Lewes Climate Hub, 32 High Street, Lewes, from 23rd April to 31st May 2025. Free!

In September 2024, Lewes Town Council gave their formal approval to our suggestion of giving Lewes the status of "A Swift Friendly Town".

From 23rd April to 31st May Lewes Swift Supporters will be celebrating this status and the return of our Swifts through a season of events at Lewes Climate Hub, Lewes House, 32 High Street, Lewes. The aims are to raise awareness of Swifts and encourage small actions to boost biodiversity and help all wildlife to flourish.

The Mayor of Lewes will launch the season with a pavement parade from the Linklater Pavilion at the Railway Land to Lewes Climate Hub on Saturday 26th April, meeting at 10.30 a.m. Everyone is welcome to join the parade.

The launch will be followed by six weeks of special events and speakers to encourage everyone to take actions to benefit Swifts and other wildlife. All events are free of charge and no booking is required.

On Saturday 26th April at 1.30 p.m. Paul Stevens will give his talk: “A Summer with Swifts, Swallows and Martins”, sharing wonderful videos of the Swifts and House Martins that have colonised his house.

As you perhaps know, one of the challenges to Swifts is the fall in the population of the insects and airborne invertebrates that they feed upon. Ponds are great for Insects, invertebrates and other wildlife and.on Saturday 3rd May at 1.30 p.m. Pete Birchall, (Pete the Pond), will talk about “The importance of ponds for wildlife”

To sustain our wildlife, it is essential that we cultivate bigger, better and well-connected green spaces. On Saturday 10th May, Helen Meade, (Railway Land CEO), will share information about how you may make this a reality through adding to the Lewes Mosaic for Nature. Dylan Walker, from the Peoples' Park for Nature, will develop this theme during his visit to the Hub on Saturday 17th May.

We all love Hedgehogs - but we don't see them as often as we used to do. On Saturday 24th May at 1.30 p.m., Emily Thrift will share her research about how we may act to protect our remaining Hedgehog population.

Buglife research suggests that the population of insects and invertebrates has fallen by 79% since 2004. Since parent Swifts need an estimated 20,000 insects a day when they are feeding chicks, this has the potential to be a huge factor in their decline. We are very pleased to be able to welcome expert Alice Parfitt from Buglife to round off our season in her presentation at 1.30 p.m. on 31st May.: : “Why Bugs Matter”.

Lewes Climate Hub is open from Wednesday to Saturday, 11.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. You may find out more about our Swift-friendly town by visiting https://e-voice.org.uk/lewesswiftsupporters/lewes-a-swift-friendly-town/