New food and craft market opening this Friday in the Crumbles, Eastbourne
The Crumbles Food and craft market is being held at the sovereign harbour community centre (you may have had your covid jab there!).
The market will be opening on Friday the 4th April 10-1pm and then every first Friday of each month there after we have a scrumptious array of locally sourced and made food stalls, freshly prepared and baked and a huge variety of Sussex crafts, artists, artisan, books, Tropic, Diva, candles, wooden crafts, fabric, sewn, crochet, knitted, paper and felted crafts.
Hand crafted jewellery, cards and notes books, crystals and gifts to name but a few freshly baked breads, Cinna buns, meats, teas, baklava bakes, honey , preserves, Gin and Rum, watch battery and strap replacements, there's something for everyone.
We have two halls filled with delights as well as at the front entrance more stalls outside the cafe will be open with home made cakes, light lunches and refreshments.
The Mayor of Eastbourne will be joining us to open the market.
We look forward to welcoming you.