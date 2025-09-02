The 45th Chiddingly Festival promises laughs, arts and spirited company

Now in its 45th Year celebrating the arts, music, theatre, comedy, film and food over a 10-day period in late September into early October, the Chiddingly Festival is stronger and more necessary than ever and this year promises to be a real belter packed full of entertainment, arts and quality fun.

Event Director and prolific Theatre Director Richard Williams says in the intro to this year’s colourful brochure of events:

“As a relative newcomer to Chiddingly, it was a happy coincidence to arrive at a time when the festival seemed to have come to a crossroads. Following the pandemic, people everywhere were continuing to be anxious about going out, and had discovered how the internet could supply entertainment at home. A public meeting at The Six Bells debated whether, after more than an amazing 40 years and facing post-Covid decline, it was time to throw in the towel and end the annual festival. Among those present was The Spirit of Never Say Die: so, in that spirit away we went, with a mix of tried-and-tested attractions - and some new ideas. Most importantly you, the audience, came out in your hundreds: to enjoy the variety of events, and the pleasure of conviviality and good humour found in sharing the experience of music, poetry, drama, cinema, comedy, children’s events or a meal together. For me this will be the third festival and I’m excited to be involved again. The programme is full of contrasts, and I hope you’ll enjoy something you already know, as well as taking a chance on something not so familiar.”

Indeed, the start of this year’s Festival is marked by the annual ringing of the local Chiddingly Church Bells and the roll out of eclectic events, acts and experiences starts on September 25th with Joanna MacGregor & Adrian Brendel’s ‘Soul Fire & Tango’ enchanting and spirited performance on cello and piano, taking place inside the Church itself. Next, Avant Garde Folk artists Fran & Flora bring their intricately evocative and mesmerising music that the Mojo described as ‘Border-defying’ to the local Village Hall on the 26th.

Joanna MacGregor & Adrian Brendel - Soul, Fire & Tango

Those of you who enjoy a night of full tilt laughter look no further, this year’s comedy event promises not one but six gut-busting stand-up comedians with host MC Alexander Haddow introducing Mock The Week’s Ian Stone to open the show, and critically acclaimed headliner Jen Brister taking centre stage in the Village Hallon Saturday 26th, followed by a late bar and DJ. Get tickets if you can!

Sunday 27th is entitled the Chiddingly Spirit Day and is a family day comprising of a number of micro-events and locally led workshops for children and all ages, from arts and crafts, to a working Vintage Fire engine, to Archery, Tug or War, Circus Skills, Face Painting and an Acapella Singing workshop. Local beers and ciders will be available and a Tea Room serving cakes and refreshments plus live music. Entry for the Spirit Day is also FREE! (with donations in buckets greatly appreciated.)

As the nights draw in, Geoff Robb’s acoustic guitar and magical storytellingnight features compositions depicting folklore and woodland mythologywhich the Brighton and Hove News described as “a masterful fusion of classical and folk that soothes the soul” will take place at The Six Bells Pub on Thursday the 2nd October. Friday the 3rd marks the children’s Lantern Making trail will be led by the local Chiddingly Parish Bonfire Society and encourages children to come and make a lantern and parade it around the Cricket Pitch.It is followed by Mark Stratford’s one-man theatre performance showcasing The Strange Case Of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde in the Village Hall, which promises a compelling and faithful adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s gothic classic, set in a fog bound Victorian London – North West End UK awarded it 5 stars and called it “A truly mesmerising performance”.

Last but not least, on Saturday 4th October local film director Corin Hardy (The Nun, Gangs Of London) hosts a night of ‘dining and dress up’ at this year’s closing night event The Cine-Supper. Where a screening of Sergio Leone’s classic Western ‘The Good The Bad & The Ugly’ is accompanied by a delicious 3 course meal inspired by the Wild West, as well as themed cocktails, music, period set décor, trailers and costume competition for the best dressed cowboys and girls… “Yee Ha!”

Tickets for all events are on sale now and selling fast so please get yours available from the Chiddingly Festival Website: www.chiddinglyfestival.co.uk