Archway Theatre Company celebrates two firsts with A Midsummer Night’s Dream productions

A Midsummer Night’s Dream by the Archway Theatre at Wakehurst | Picture: contributed

The Archway Theatre Company last weekend completed two performances of Shakespear’s classic comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Where it is being performed within the beautiful setting of the Southern Hemisphere Garden at Wakehurst,RBG Kew’s wild garden near Haywards Heath. This is the first time that the Archway Theatre has produced an open-air production at Wakehurst, which has been very well received by the audiences so far. The production continues for two more weekends 22/23 June and 29/30 June. Tickets can be booked via the Archway Theatre’s website www.archwaytheatre.co.uk.

During discussions about the event with the events team at Wakehurst it was pointed out that we needed power to run our sound effects and microphones so that the audience would hear the actors. The problem was that the distance from the mains power supply to the stage area was too long for a conventional cable run, and also posed a trip risk. So the events team have managed to source a system designed and powered by a solar panel to store electricity in a battery pack. We believe this is the first outdoor production to use 100% solar power, and completely carbon neutral.

The system used is supplied by T S Professional https://tsprofessional.co.uk/

Eddie Redfern, Archway Theatre, Company Secretary said “ This has been an exciting and historic weekend for us. With our first ever open-air performance at Wakehurst, especially with the production being powered 100% by solar power - that we believe to be a first.”