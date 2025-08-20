Too cool: WWE star heads to Brighton

Former WWE superstar Scotty 2 Hotty headlines Brighton wrestling show.

One of the most iconic names in the last 20 years of WWE wrestling heads to Brighton on August 31 for the South Coast super show.

Scotty 2 Hotty a former tag team and light heavyweight champion heads to The Brighton Open Air Theatre for an afternoon of top family wrestling in conjunction with SWF and Kapow wrestling.

Famous for his finishing move THE WORM , Scotty comes to Brighton on his third event of his English tour and is joined by his son Keagan who are teaming together for the first time internationally in the evenings Main Event contest.

Huge show in Brighton

You also have a chance to meet S2H with a special meet and greet taking part after the show.

Scotty 2 Hotty and Keagan head into tag team action against A Bad Day consisting of Mr Miserable and Mr Gloom.

In the huge supporting card SWF Champion Archie Coles tackles The Baron of The Banquet Alexander Murdock and in other matches The killer Clown Twitch takes on Joshua James, Jack Lumber challenges Dory Gibson and in 6 man tag team action The Classic Busters and Mjr Lee Buff go against Matty Linx , Keano and Quentin Kingsley.

The action-packed show starts at 2pm with doors opening at 1pm

Entry is available from The brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk