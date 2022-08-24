Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched at The White Horse, Steyning, this morning, the festival is organised by a small committee of volunteers to celebrate the best of the region’s food and drink.

Reina Alston, chairman, is looking forward to a bumper year, after two years of managing the festival with Covid restrictions.

She said: "This year, even in a very difficult year, our generous sponsors have still stepped forward and given us some much-needed funding.

Steyning Food and Drink Festival launch. Picture: S Robards SR2208241

"Our committee also donates hours of their valuable time. They are a fantastic bunch of people. Each year, we start in April and work until September. Our committee has four newcomers to our regular crew and it has been really good to get their input."

The festival's charity of the year will once again be St Barnabas House in Worthing and as well as a dedicated coffee and cake morning, there will be a charity dish on the menu at various locations, with £1 donated for each purchase.

Festival highlights include walks, tastings, tours, a beer festival at The Star Inn, children's tea party with best dressed cuddly competition judged by The Gruffalo, a Mexican-inspired supper club and a finale gala at Tottington Manor to raise money for the Worthing hospice.

Reina said: "The list of special offers, as usual, is superb. The farmers' market alone has 36 offers, alongside the ones in the high street.

"The events, as usual, are absolutely mind-boggling. We are only a small district yet every year, we seem to come up with some wonderful and varied content. There is so much to chose from and something for everyone."