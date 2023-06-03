Edit Account-Sign Out
Aldi calls on small businesses in West Sussex to get in contact

Aldi is on the lookout for new West Sussex suppliers to partner with in 2023 as part of its drive to support British businesses.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 13:02 BST

The call out applies to all product categories including food, drink and ‘special buys’, and forms part of the supermarket’s ongoing commitment to spend an additional £3.5 billion a year with UK suppliers by 2025. The supermarket already partners with around 5,000 British suppliers.

Managing director of buying at Aldi UK Julie Ashfield said: “Working with UK partners is at the heart of our business and three quarters of our sales are from British suppliers. We are incredibly proud of these partnerships and it is amazing to watch so many of our suppliers grow with us.

“Securing new partners and spending more with British suppliers is leading to the creation of much-needed jobs whilst also boosting British farming and manufacturing. We look forward to bringing even more suppliers on board throughout 2023.”

Last year Aldi partnered with Channel 4 in search of ‘Aldi’s Next Big Thing’, launching a brand-new TV series that saw the supermarket uncover and stock new products from the UK’s best small food and drink businesses.

Following the success of series one, Aldi’s Next Big Thing will be returning to TV screens for a second series in 2024.

Suppliers based in West Sussex interested in working with Aldi can visit aldi.co.uk/suppliers/becoming-a-supplier

