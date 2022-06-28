Aldi on the hunt for new store locations in Sussex, including Worthing and Crawley

The priority areas where it is looking include Crawley and Worthing.

Aldi, which already has more than 960 stores across the UK, is looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-town sites that are around 1.5 acres.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each site should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.

Aldi is on the hunt for new store locations in Sussex as part of its rapid expansion drive

The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket even offers a finder’s fee for people who recommend a site, including members of the public - which is either 1.5 per cent of a freehold price or 10 per cent of the first year’s rent for leasehold sites.

George Brown, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “By opening more Aldi stores, we can provide affordable, high-quality food to even more people.

“But despite our growth in recent years, some people still don’t have access to a local store, which is why it is our mission to continue on with our ambitious plans and change that.