SussexWorld has been told by multiple sources that the Monsoon Accessorize store in Montague Street is due to close next month. A closing down sale is underway and it is understood the shop will serve customers for the final time on Thursday, July 21.

A planning application has been approved to subdivide the property and make alterations to the shop front.

A Warwick Lane Developments design, which is visible on the application, suggests that bakery chain Truffles will be moving in.

Montague Street in Worthing. Photo: Steve Robards

According to its website, Truffles is a Sussex family bakery, established in 1982.

It read: "We offer a variety of services including handmade birthday and wedding cakes; event catering for any occasion and wholesale to local businesses in Sussex."

The bakery has branches in; Billingshurst; Goring; Hailsham; Henfield; Horsham; Hove; Hurstpierpoint; Lancing; Lindfield; Mayfield; Shoreham;

Shoreham Airport (Hummingbird); Steyning; Storrington and Uckfield.

Truffles has been approached for comment.

According to the Worthing Town Centre Initiative, the current fashion shop will be ‘split into two’, with one side under offer and the other still available via the agent.

Town centre manager Sharon Clarke said this follows a ‘trend for businesses needing smaller units’.

She added: “We are always sorry to see a business close in Worthing and we will miss the great team at Monsoon Accessorize.

A planning application has been approved to subdivide the property and make alterations to the shop front. Photo: Google Street View

“Ladies fashion was the sector hardest hit by the pandemic, and the sector that has also seen the biggest growth in online sales, and this has unfortunately led to many store closures across the UK.

“We hope, in time, to see the sector recover and shoppers move away from online only shopping to a point that new stores will reopen.”

The Monsoon Accessorize head office declined to comment.