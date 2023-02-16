Aldi has announced it is looking to hire 120 colleagues in Sussex.

The supermarket is searching for people of all levels of experience to fill roles across the region, with salaries of up to £63,000.

This includes full and part-time positions such as caretakers and store assistants all the way up to store managers.

Stores in Sussex where Aldi is looking to hire include Brighton and Crawley.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket opening a number of new stores across the UK in the next year.

Aldi is also recruiting for 450 jobs at its 11 Regional Distribution Centres up and down the country.

Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK, Giles Hurley said: “Demand for Aldi has never been higher as more and more people realise they can make significant savings on every shop without compromising on quality. It’s more important than ever that we are making it even easier for more people to shop with us, including by opening dozens of new stores.

“Our success is dependent on the amazing work that colleagues do, day in and day out, and we’re looking forward to welcoming thousands more colleagues to Team Aldi throughout 2023.”

Store Assistants at Aldi receive a starting pay of £11.00 an hour nationally, rising to £11.90, and £12.45 rising to £12.75, within the M25, with the supermarket also paying for breaks. Meanwhile, Aldi has increased pay rates for around 7,000 warehouse workers, with Warehouse Selectors now receiving a minimum starting salary of £13.18 per hour.

