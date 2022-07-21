Almost all homes sold at Burgess Hill housing development in Folders Grove

The developer is building 73 homes at Folders Grove, Folders Lane, offering a mix of three, four and five-bedroom properties.
At the moment, there are two-house types available: the four-bedroom Lindfield II from £995,000 and the five-bedroom Connaught II at £1,150,000.
Sara Stanhope, sales and marketing director for Jones Homes Southern, said: “These are executive family properties which boast our highest level of specification, with luxurious features such as Villeroy and Boch sanitaryware, Hansgrohe taps and Porcelanosa tiles.”
Sara said both properties are detached with an integral double garage and feature an open-plan kitchen/dining/family room and a separate living room.
Two of the bedrooms have en suite facilities.
Jones Homes is contributing more than £1.1 million to improve local infrastructure and services as part of the Folders Grove planning agreement.
This includes £228,000 for primary schools, about £250,000 for secondary schools and £57,000 for sixth form education.