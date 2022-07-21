Almost all homes sold at Burgess Hill housing development in Folders Grove

All but seven homes have now been sold at a Jones Homes development in Burgess Hill.

By Lawrence Smith
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 12:18 pm

The developer is building 73 homes at Folders Grove, Folders Lane, offering a mix of three, four and five-bedroom properties.

At the moment, there are two-house types available: the four-bedroom Lindfield II from £995,000 and the five-bedroom Connaught II at £1,150,000.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Sara Stanhope, sales and marketing director for Jones Homes Southern, said: “These are executive family properties which boast our highest level of specification, with luxurious features such as Villeroy and Boch sanitaryware, Hansgrohe taps and Porcelanosa tiles.”

A home at Folders Grove in Burgess Hill

Read More

Read More
In pictures – popular Mid Sussex pub up for sale for £895,000

Sara said both properties are detached with an integral double garage and feature an open-plan kitchen/dining/family room and a separate living room.

Two of the bedrooms have en suite facilities.

Jones Homes is contributing more than £1.1 million to improve local infrastructure and services as part of the Folders Grove planning agreement.

An example of a Lindfield II kitchen-diner

This includes £228,000 for primary schools, about £250,000 for secondary schools and £57,000 for sixth form education.

Jones HomesBurgess Hill