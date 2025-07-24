Battle accountancy firm Holland Harper announces third year of football sponsorship

Battle High Street accountancy practice Holland Harper LLP has renewed its sponsorship deal with Battle Town Football Club for a third year.

The first time Holland Harper sponsored BTFC’s 2nd team strip was in 2023/24 season. The team, which plays in Division 2 of the East Sussex Football League with home matches played at Battle Recreational Ground, will continue to wear the Holland Harper branded kit.

Roy Holland, Partner at Holland Harper LLP, said: “Since we started supporting Battle FC three years ago the club has really grown and we are delighted to be a part of the success.

“We’re pleased to continue our involvement with Battle Town FC and wish all the teams the best of luck for the forthcoming season.”

Roy Holland and Gary Walsh

Battle Town Director of Football Gary Walsh said "We're absolutely delighted that Holland Harper is renewing their sponsorship for a third season.

“It’s a really exciting time for the club with new players signing up and work starting on our new pavilion which will benefit and promote the health and well-being of local residents as well as our players.”

You can follow the progress of the new pavilion here.

Holland Harper LLP is a well-established firm of Chartered Accountants based in Battle in East Sussex and offers a full range of audit, accounting, taxation and business advisory and support services to many businesses and individuals based in the South East. For more information go to www.hollandharper.co.uk or call 01424 773303.

If you’re interested in getting active with Battle Town FC, either as a player, coach or volunteer, please make contact [email protected] or message on 078708 854116.