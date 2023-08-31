BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Beer from Sussex village wins ‘World’s Best’ at the World Beer Awards

A beer from a brewery in a Sussex village has been labelled the ‘world’s best’.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:55 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 12:58 BST

Best Bitter from Long Man Brewery in Litlington, East Sussex, won ‘World’s Best’ in the World Beer Awards.

A spokesperson from the company said: “Well done to all the Long Man crew who work so hard behind the scenes to make this naturally excellent beer…and thank you to all of our Best Bitter fans. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

In March Long Man Brewery’s Old Man won gold at the Society of Independent Brewers Association’s (SIBA) Independent Beer Awards 2023 in the best bottled or canned bitter in the UK category – the ale also won the regional award last year.

Last year the brewery also won six awards at the World Beer Awards 2022 including the ‘World’s Best Beer’ for its Old Man premium bitter for the second time.

The company also brewed a new beer for the coronation of King Charles III.

Long Man Brewery, Church Farm in Litlington

1. Long Man Brewery, Church Farm in Litlington

Long Man Brewery, Church Farm in Litlington Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Litlington village in East Sussex

2. Litlington village in East Sussex

Litlington village in East Sussex Photo: Peter Cripps

Long Man Brewery, Church Farm in Litlington

3. Long Man Brewery, Church Farm in Litlington

Long Man Brewery, Church Farm in Litlington Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Long Man Brewery, Church Farm in Litlington

4. Long Man Brewery, Church Farm in Litlington

Long Man Brewery, Church Farm in Litlington Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SussexCharles III