Beer from Sussex village wins ‘World’s Best’ at the World Beer Awards
Best Bitter from Long Man Brewery in Litlington, East Sussex, won ‘World’s Best’ in the World Beer Awards.
A spokesperson from the company said: “Well done to all the Long Man crew who work so hard behind the scenes to make this naturally excellent beer…and thank you to all of our Best Bitter fans. We couldn’t have done it without you.”
In March Long Man Brewery’s Old Man won gold at the Society of Independent Brewers Association’s (SIBA) Independent Beer Awards 2023 in the best bottled or canned bitter in the UK category – the ale also won the regional award last year.
Last year the brewery also won six awards at the World Beer Awards 2022 including the ‘World’s Best Beer’ for its Old Man premium bitter for the second time.