East Sussex village beer wins gold at national awards

Litlington-based Long Man Brewery’s Old Man has won gold at the Society of Independent Brewers Association’s (SIBA) Independent Beer Awards 2023 in the best bottled or canned bitter in the UK category. The ale won the regional award last year.
SIBA’s competitions chair Anneli Baxter said: “The quality of entries into these awards genuinely does go from strength each year, and 2023 was no exception with some superb beers across the board.
"To win at the regional competitions is tough, to then go on to win your national category [is] even harder – being named one of the very best beers in the whole of the UK by an expert panel of judges. Huge congratulations and well done to all of this year’s winners.”
On Long Man Brewery’s social media post celebrating its most recent accolade, customer Rod Smith said: “I'm not particularly a fan of dark beers but I like this one.” While Dave Curd added: “Fabulously tasty beer, great quality even from the bottle. My favourite for sure hence I have a crate at home (medicinal of course) after a second brewery tour. Get down there and take a peep at what’s happening. It’s a great Sussex beer and I’m proud that it’s only down the road. Keep up the good work lads and lasses.”
On the back of the bottle the brewery says the ale scores 4/5 for bitterness and 2.5/5 for sweetness.
The ale has a 3.54/5 rating on Untapped, a platform for enthusiasts to rate beer. On the app it says the ale has dark, coffee, malty, rich and sweet notes.
The brewery had won six awards at the World Beer Awards 2022 - including the ‘World’s Best Beer’ for its Old Man premium bitter for the second time.
The Old Man premium bitter, which is the brewery’s most decorated beer, won: World’s Best Dark Mild Beer 2022, Gold Winner (UK), Country Winner (UK) – Dark Beer.