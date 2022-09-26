Burger King reopens its doors to Eastbourne residents

The fast food chain welcomed its first customers at 11am on Monday, September 26.

Deputy mayor Candy Vaughan officially opened the Eastbourne branch.

Councillor Vaughan said: “I couldn’t wait to actually get here. It’s what they [residents] have been missing, they have said. It’s great to see it back, especially on the high street. It’s a fantastic prospect.

"It should be great. As you can see people are in here already, they were queuing up outside and now they are in ordering their food.”

The councillor said she expects Burger King to be a ‘very good business’ for the town centre.

She added: "It is certainly going to bring people to the town centre now that they have found out there is a Burger King here.”

The Eastbourne branch’s franchise owner said he is ‘really, really excited’ to be bringing Burger King back to the town.

He said: “It took us nearly eight to nine years to get onto Terminus Road and it was a big journey to get to this point, especially location-wise. We are really excited. I know the Eastbourne community and this brand was missing from the community and I am looking forward to offering good food to good people.”

The franchise owner also spoke about the reception from residents.

He added: “They are excited, they are very excited. They actually can’t wait. In fact a lot of them have been taking pictures and putting them on social media [saying] ‘Burger King is coming’. We are really pleased.”

Cristy Foster of Junction Road said she has travelled all the way to Brighton in the past to go to Burger King.

The Eastbourne mother, who said she likes the chain’s chicken burgers, added: "I think it is brilliant because obviously you do see all these shops shutting down and for someone to come into the town and give it a bit more ‘oomph’, it’s much better. I am just hoping the rest of the town goes with it so more shops open and it becomes a better town instead of all the shops shutting.”

READ THIS:

1. Burger King in Terminus Road, Eastbourne Deputy mayor Candy Vaughan opening Burger King in Terminus Road, Eastbourne Photo: Staff Photo Sales

2. Burger King in Terminus Road, Eastbourne Burger King in Terminus Road, Eastbourne Photo: Staff Photo Sales

3. Burger King in Terminus Road, Eastbourne Burger King in Terminus Road, Eastbourne Photo: Staff Photo Sales

4. Burger King in Terminus Road, Eastbourne Burger King in Terminus Road, Eastbourne Photo: Staff Photo Sales