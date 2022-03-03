Chichester café celebrates good reviews

Bumbles Café opened its doors in South Street in March 2020 just as the pandemic gripped the world.

Having survived a number of lockdowns and sometimes difficult Covid guidelines the business is now celebrating getting back on track and enjoying positive feedback from customers.

Lesley outside the café

Owner Lesley Powell said: "We have survived the pandemic as we have had some lovely support from customers loving our cafe and wanting to support independent business such as ourselves.

"The food is very good quality check out our menu on our website or Facebook. We have already earned a badge from the restaurant guru team as our trip advisor reviews are so good even in a pandemic!

"Not bad for a new business we hear. Please come see us soon if you haven’t already you will not be disappointed."

The café now consists of four rooms and can serve up to 40 people from its menu of breakfasts, lunch, cakes and desserts as well as coffee.

To find out more get in touch: https://www.facebook.com/BumblesCafeChichester