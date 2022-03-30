Airline operates first flight to Tunis from Gatwick Airport with exclusive route

Flights were suspended in 2020 and initially started in July 2021 but had to be suspended shortly afterwards due to the restrictions imposed by the UK Government.

Nouvelair, the first privately owned Tunisian Airline, Majority owned by TTS Group, and involved in DMC and Hotels in Tunisia, has been operating charter and scheduled flights since 1989 with charter flights to the UK for much of this period as well as being one of the largest schedule carriers between France and Tunisia

With a fleet of 10 Airbus A320’s, Nouvelair will commences a twice weekly service exclusively serving Tunis from Gatwick. Flight operates on Tuesday and Saturday and will increase in May to three times a week with the introduction of a Thursday service

David Bell, Airline Business Development Manager, Gatwick Airport said: “We are delighted that after a two year wait due to Covid-19, Nouvelair is commencing its twice-weekly service to the beautiful and historic city of Tunis, offering passengers the only direct link between Gatwick and the Tunisian capital.

“It’s further positive news that Nouvelair has already committed to adding a third weekly service from May, highlighting the expected popularity of the route and providing excellent links to north Africa for passengers across the south-east.”

Carl Denton, UK Sales added, “After so long in the planning, it was great to see the first flight depart at long last and especially from the South Terminal at Gatwick, having only just re-opened. Tunis will serve all of the usual Tunisian holiday resorts as well as providing options for City Breaks to the Tunisian capital. We are already distributing our capacity via several Travel Companies as well as access via with website www.nouvelair.com and GDS, Sabre and Amadeus”

Nouvelair will also commence flights from Manchester to Monastir from May with a weekly, Sunday service, increasing to twice weekly in July with the addition of a Wednesday operation.

The website offers three price options, from a basic cabin baggage only option to fully flexible, bags and pre-seating included option.

