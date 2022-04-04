Airline says bookings for Summer 2022 are ‘very encouraging’ as it launches first summer flights from Gatwick Airport

A ceremony was held before the departure of the flight with the participation of the representatives of Corendon Airlines, London-Gatwick Airport and the flight crew.

Considering the high demand from British holidaymakers to holiday in Turkey, Corendon Airlines, which has expanded its number of flights to Turkey, will now offer daily flights from London to Antalya, throughout summer 2022. In addition to daily service to Antalya, the airline is offering flights from Gatwick to Dalaman, Bodrum, Rhodes and Crete in Summer 2022.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corendon Airlines said that bookings taken so far for Summer 2022 are ‘very encouraging’.

Corendon Airlines said that bookings taken so far for Summer 2022 are ‘very encouraging’.

Paul Riches, Corendon Airlines UK Commercial Representative said: “We have been preparing for the launch of our UK flights for a while. Now we are excited and proud to fly holidaymakers to sunny destinations in summer 2022 and beyond.

"As well as our Turkish destinations. we will be flying to Rhodes and Crete in Summer 2022. We are also planning to increase to many other popular UK holiday destinations, in the following seasons. We believe our Gatwick departures will be successful.”

David Bell, Airline Business Development Manager, Gatwick Airport said: “It’s fantastic news that Corendon Airlines has now launched its first flight from Gatwick Airport.

"Both Turkey and Greece are among our most popular short-haul destinations, ideal for family holidays, couples’ escapes or getaways with friends, so it is great news for passengers across London and the south-east that we now have more choice and competition for routes to Antalya, Dalaman, Bodrum, Rhodes and Crete.”

Have you seen?