Aviation minister Robert Courts attended the airport on Monday (March 28) to celebrate the opening of the terminal after nearly two years of being shut.

But the Communities Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions (CAGNE) were disappointed the reopening was welcomed with so much joy and raised the issue of reaching net zero.

A CAGNE spokesman said: "The Gatwick Airport south terminal may bring initial rejoicing, but long term if we are serious about reaching net zero we have to recognise that aviation is one of the biggest polluters our planet faces as such the consumer should seek to fly less until aviation can become truly green, comments the CAGNE committee.

Passengers ready to check-in at the reopened South Terminal at Gatwick Airport on Monday, March 28

"It is disappointing that Gatwick has not spent the past two years seeking to become greener, instead they rejoice as business as usual with little concern about the surrounding environmental damage they cause and will increasingly cause. Their plans for the government’s modernisation of airspace are to fly over many new communities in Sussex and Surrey.

"The roller coaster of seasonal jobs brings instability to surrounding areas, as such local authorities should have learnt lessons from the past two years.

"Gatwick is always hit the hardest due to its business format that relies predominantly on leisure travel. With increasing household bills and greener fuels being three times more expensive than fossil fuels we could simply see Gatwick declining again as the consumer faces more realistic ticket prices that truly reflect the damage flying does to the planet.

"If Gatwick Airport had a large chimney pumping out black smoke would a government minister be so keen to attend such a premises?

"We should ask the question - should a minister provide such endorsement by attending the reopening of the south terminal? Just because you can’t see the emissions from Gatwick Airport it doesn't mean they are not there as new evidence has shown."

According to the local authority that monitors Gatwick Airport -15% of emissions come from the road whilst 30% comes from aviation. It is predicted that by 2038 business as usual will see NOx increase higher than the 2018 figures. With two runways this would increase further by 25-30%. Even ICAO (international aviation body) recognise that there will be 2-3 times more NOx released by aviation between now and 2050, say CAGNE.

In reply, a Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We welcome the reopening of Gatwick’s South Terminal and the boost it will provide to the local economy and travellers.

“The Government remains fully committed to reducing aviation emissions and last year we consulted on decarbonising the sector by 2050.

“We continue to support the aviation industry through a variety of technology, fuel and market-based measures and will provide £180 million to help develop sustainable aviation fuel plants in the UK.”

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: “We take our environmental commitments very seriously and will continue our net zero transition, and further improve air quality, by reducing the airport’s own direct emissions by a further 25% by 2030. Meeting this target will result in emissions being reduced by 80% against a 1990 baseline - as part of our ultimate goal of reaching net zero by 2040.

"We will also work across industry to implement the Sustainable Aviation decarbonisation roadmap and interim goals as well as work with transport partners to increase public transport and zero and ultra-low emission journeys to 60% by 2030.

“Despite a difficult two years, the airport has continued driving its sustainability programme forward. We successfully introduced Sustainable Aviation Fuels into its operation for the first time, will soon start building the UK’s first airport Electric Forecourt – an electric charging, net zero equivalent to a petrol station - and supported our communities by donating laptops to local school children during the pandemic."

