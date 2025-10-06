A Bexhill pub has been listed in the CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) Good Beer Guide 2026.

Bexhill pub listed in CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2026 - 'We are absolutely made up to be included'
Staff and regulars are celebrating after CAMRA praised The Ruddy Duck in Egerton Road.
It described it as 'a comfortable and welcoming backstreet pub, close to the seafront, Egerton Park and Bexhill Museum’.
It added: "Under new ownership from April 2024, four real ales are now always available, constantly changing and featuring a wide variety of beers from across the region.
"Food is now a feature of the pub with booking essential for the Sunday roast.
"As well as weekly quiz nights, live music and Karaoke at weekends, the pub hosts many groups including writers club, book club, stitch and bitch, and charity fundraisers."
Kate Prince from The Ruddy Duck said: "We are absolutely made up to be included in this year’s Good Beer Guide. The staff at The Ruddy Duck take real pride in pouring perfect pints and this recognition means the world to the whole team.”
See also: