Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Retrospective planning permission is being sought from Horsham District Council to retain the coffee shop at Birchfield Nursery in Kidders Lane, Henfield.

The coffee shop comprises a hut with a temporary marquee behind it accommodating eight tables and 32 chairs for customers to enjoy their tea or coffee during bad weather. There are also outside tables and chairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Agents for the nursery – Just Plans – say the operators are happy to restrict opening to Birchfield Nursery’s trading hours.

The pop-up coffee shop at Birchfield Nursery in Henfield