Bid to retain pop-up coffee shop at Sussex garden nursery
Retrospective planning permission is being sought from Horsham District Council to retain the coffee shop at Birchfield Nursery in Kidders Lane, Henfield.
The coffee shop comprises a hut with a temporary marquee behind it accommodating eight tables and 32 chairs for customers to enjoy their tea or coffee during bad weather. There are also outside tables and chairs.
Agents for the nursery – Just Plans – say the operators are happy to restrict opening to Birchfield Nursery’s trading hours.
Award-winning garden designer Jack Dunkley, on the nursery’s website, says: “Earlier this year, my family took ownership of Birchfield Nursery, and I'm really excited about the future. We stock over 2,500 varieties of plants, specimen trees and shrubs and I love nothing more than chatting with our customers about what would be best for them.”