Bid to retain pop-up coffee shop at Sussex garden nursery

A Sussex garden nursery which opened a pop-up coffee shop on its premises after the pandemic is now hoping it can keep it open.
By Sarah Page
Published 29th Feb 2024, 15:07 GMT
Retrospective planning permission is being sought from Horsham District Council to retain the coffee shop at Birchfield Nursery in Kidders Lane, Henfield.

The coffee shop comprises a hut with a temporary marquee behind it accommodating eight tables and 32 chairs for customers to enjoy their tea or coffee during bad weather. There are also outside tables and chairs.

Agents for the nursery – Just Plans – say the operators are happy to restrict opening to Birchfield Nursery’s trading hours.

The pop-up coffee shop at Birchfield Nursery in HenfieldThe pop-up coffee shop at Birchfield Nursery in Henfield
Award-winning garden designer Jack Dunkley, on the nursery’s website, says: “Earlier this year, my family took ownership of Birchfield Nursery, and I'm really excited about the future. We stock over 2,500 varieties of plants, specimen trees and shrubs and I love nothing more than chatting with our customers about what would be best for them.”

