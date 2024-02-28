Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Roller skating has been established at the REC Rink on the edge of Horsham Park since April 2021 but entertainments company Georgica is now planning to move into the building and turn it into a tenpin bowling alley.

However, Horsham roller skating business owner Rebecca McDowell is determined to find a new site. "We have gone from strength to strength since we opened and had our best ever week in half term,” she said. “We have had huge support with people coming here from Brighton and all over the country. We really are a facility you can use from the age of four to 94.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We have been busily looking for alternative premises but it’s a big ask because you need a lot of space to have a decent roller rink.

Horsham REC Rink manager Nick Hollingdale with team leader Abi Puttick and rink owner Rebecca McDowell

"Please, if any commercial property people know anywhere, we would love to hear about it.”

Meanwhile, it is ‘business as usual’ at the REC Rink. “We anticipate being here at least until the end of the year,” said Rebecca. "We mean to keep supporting the skating community. Families in Horsham have been wonderful – we’ve had such a brilliant response from the community.

"We get amazing reviews from people, particularly about our staff. Our team are just fabulous.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And she praised roller skating manager Nick Hollingdale. “He has been an integral part of it all,” she said.

When news of the bowling centre plans were first revealed, many took to the West Sussex County Times Facebook page to share their views. Laura Benevenia said: “I Really hope they don’t ditch skating’s it’s so refreshing to have something different in Horsham.”

Emily Labs added: “The roller skating is great!!! And not many places around unlike escape rooms and karaoke.”