Fresh plans outlined for gypsy and traveller site in village near Horsham

Fresh plans are being outlined to build a 12-pitch gypsy and traveller site in a village near Horsham.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 28th Feb 2024, 14:45 GMT
Mr William Nicholson is seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to create the site on land at Oakhurst Equestrian Centre in West Chiltington Lane, Coneyhurst.

Agents for Mr Nicholson – PROwe Planning Solutions – in a statement to the council say that it is proposed to demolish a number of existing buildings on the site to build the pitches along with associated utility buildings.

They point out that the council has what they call ‘a significant shortfall’ of pitches for the traveller community in the district.

The proposed site of a new gypsy and traveller site near HorshamThe proposed site of a new gypsy and traveller site near Horsham
A previous application for 12 pitches in the area was turned down by the council, but PROwe Planning says that previous concerns have been addressed with the new proposals.

There are two public rights of way in the area but it is proposed to apply to West Sussex County Council Rights of Way team to have one of them re-positioned.

The agents say that the site will include amenity areas within each pitch and each would have a permeable hardstanding area to provide space for parking, including an area for a touring caravan, and turning.

They also say the proposed pitches would not place undue pressure on local infrastructure and services and say the development would be ‘water neutral.’

The removal of existing equestrian and commercial units would mean, they maintain, less intensive use of road access and would not affect highway safety or parking issues.

