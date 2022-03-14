Slicks Sports & Bars Ltd has moved from Marine Parade — where it was based since the early 1970s — to the top floor of the old Beales department store in South Street.

It was hoped the family-run business would be ready to open by February 8 but faced licensing delays.

A month later, the club has secured an alcohol license and opened for business on Friday (March 11).

Slicks Sports & Bars Ltd director Mick Doabe. Photo: Steve Robards

Director Mick Doabe and owner Linda Connor said: "We can happily say we have finally opened our doors.

"What a journey, [with] obstacles and hurdles right up to 4.45pm Friday afternoon.

"When we finally received our alcohol licence, [there was a] big sigh of relief."

The club's owner, Andrew Connor, died in January 2019. An Arsenal-themed funeral was attended by hundreds of people.

His mum, Linda, who took over and kept the club running alongside Mick, said: "What a proud and emotional feeling to see and hear the buzz of the place open.

"We listened to what members wanted and delivered to the best of our ability.

"We are hoping Andrew would be proud.

"We are pretty sure the last of our hurdles have been jumped."

An electrician, who playing pool at the venue on Saturday, came to the rescue when another issue presented itself.

"To the delight of the Worthing faithful, who enjoyed the weekend but in good old fashioned Slicks tradition, hurdles were still sent to test us," Mick and Linda said.

"The power kept tripping on Saturday. Luckily our resident electrician, Milo Wood was on hand playing pool.

"Quite honestly Milo has put all our lights for all tables in and, without this, Slicks would not be open so massive thank you from us.

"Without the Worthing community we wouldn’t be here! It’s that simple."

Mick and Linda thanked all the staff, who worked tirelessly to help get the venue open, by 'painting, cleaning and moving'.

They recycled 95 per cent of all materials used.

The venue will host regular pool, snooker and darts competitions.

"We have the best standard pool teams in the hunt to win a title," Mick and Linda said.

"We have five newly re-clothed snooker tables (look forward to the Worthing Vets every Tuesday).

"We have 12 English pool tables all with brand new speed cloth (asked for by the serious players).

"We have six newly re-clothed American pool tables, four brand new match dart boards [and] over 20 large TV screens, [showing] Sky Sports and BT Sport."

The opening times are:

- Monday: 1pm-1am

- Tuesday: 12pm-1am

- Wednesday: 1pm- 1am

- Thursday: 1pm-1am

- Friday: 10am-1am

- Saturday: 10am-1am

- Sunday: 10am-11pm